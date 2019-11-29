Tags
- Wind
- Meteorology
- Building Industry
- Soil
- Storm
- Dust Devil
- Sod
- Gustav
- Earth
- Jewel
- Music
- Anatomy
- Warm
- Lock
- Song
- Deep
- Hate
- Electrotechnics
- Electronics
- Physics
- Volt
- Such
- Circuit Board
- Relationship
- Ohm
- Sim Card
- Pat On The Back
- Act
- Kindness
- Cheer Up
- Life
- Better
- Sign
- Attic
- Architecture
- Memory
- Saucer
- Mom
- Doll
- Grandma
- Tear
- Grandpa
- Eye
- Cot
- Lot
- Front Porch
- Twinkle
- Falling Star
- Dad
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Birth Certificate
- Family Tree
- Meyer
- Car
- Name
- Cumulus
- Leg
- Tobacco Shop
- Chest
- Back
- Cigar
- Sun
- Clothing
- Furniture
- Medicine
- Caring
- Bonnet
- Bing
- Clothes
- Farmer
- Agriculture
- Harvest
- Look Out
- Mull
- Silhouette
- October
- Land
- Turkey
- Food
- Gastronomy
- Thanksgiving
- Special
- Goody
- Smorgasbord
- Begging
- Fog
- Botany
- White
- December
- Frost
- Beard
- Landscape
- Trees
- Town
- Muskrat
- County
- Wood Duck
- Mound
- Stanton
- Rough
- Beauty
- Wink
- Kiss
- Warmth
- Platte River
- Take-off
- Aeronautics
- Muscle
- Airport
- Crane
- Flight
- Grounds
- April
- Mood
- Flower
- Blast
- Butterfly
- Sunshine
- Spring
- Soldier
- Military
- Battle Cry
- Men
- Sake
- Hat
- Woman
- Salute
- Finger
- Ring
- Bale
- Straw
- Jewelry
- Photo
- Continent
- Mistake
- Hydrography
- Astronomy
- Antarctic
- Lake
- Thirst
- Darkness
- Autumn
- Goosebumps
- September
- Shiver
- Noon
- Slush
- River Bottom
- Leaf
- Feathering
- Breeze
- Sunset
- Wake
- Lavender
- Silent
- Sky
- Orange
In other news
Here's how to successfully submit your creative work for publication on The Literary Corner:
* Original poetry, prose and short fiction submissions are accepted. Short fiction submissions are limited to no more than 3,000 words.
* All submissions must be made as a Word document or pasted in the body of an email. Submissions must be emailed to literarycorner@norfolkdailynews.com. Hand-written submissions will not be accepted.
* All content must be suitable for readers for all ages. The Daily News reserves the right to not publish submissions that are deemed unsuitable.
* A writer is restricted to no more than one submission per month.
* Submissions must be original work and property of the author.
* A writer must include his or her name, address and telephone number.
* A person submitting someone else’s work for publication must include written permission from the author to do so.
* Submissions are restricted to residents of Northeast and North Central Nebraska or those who previously lived here or have a connection to the area.
* Questions? Email your questions to literarycorner@norfolkdailynews.com