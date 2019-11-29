Here's how to successfully submit your creative work for publication on The Literary Corner:



* Original poetry, prose and short fiction submissions are accepted. Short fiction submissions are limited to no more than 3,000 words.



* All submissions must be made as a Word document or pasted in the body of an email. Submissions must be emailed to literarycorner@norfolkdailynews.com. Hand-written submissions will not be accepted.



* All content must be suitable for readers for all ages. The Daily News reserves the right to not publish submissions that are deemed unsuitable.



* A writer is restricted to no more than one submission per month.



* Submissions must be original work and property of the author.



* A writer must include his or her name, address and telephone number.



* A person submitting someone else’s work for publication must include written permission from the author to do so.



* Submissions are restricted to residents of Northeast and North Central Nebraska or those who previously lived here or have a connection to the area.



* Questions? Email your questions to literarycorner@norfolkdailynews.com