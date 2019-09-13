Poetry

Lo! The forgotten continent awakes

Though darkness falls upon the frozen sand

We gaze from snowy hills and crystal lakes

The follies and mistakes of a proud man

What privilege when small was our concern

Like the beasts that bring terror from the deep

Now as the ice melts and horizons burn

The wolves' thirst for power engulfs the sheep

The sun does not rise on Antarctic winds

Vast darkness will remain, though waves still

crash

Hope remains despite our visitors’ sins

For light in the future, look to the past

Lo! The forgotten continent awakes

To watch a proud man make the same mistakes

