Lo! The forgotten continent awakes
Though darkness falls upon the frozen sand
We gaze from snowy hills and crystal lakes
The follies and mistakes of a proud man
What privilege when small was our concern
Like the beasts that bring terror from the deep
Now as the ice melts and horizons burn
The wolves' thirst for power engulfs the sheep
The sun does not rise on Antarctic winds
Vast darkness will remain, though waves still
crash
Hope remains despite our visitors’ sins
For light in the future, look to the past
Lo! The forgotten continent awakes
To watch a proud man make the same mistakes