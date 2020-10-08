The Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League (NICL) is scheduled to be at the Maskenthine Lake Recreational Area on Sunday, Oct. 11.
There will be a food truck at noon, with programming from 1 to 3 p.m. The NICL is a youth cycling program that trains and educates middle and high school students on the safety and skills of mountain biking and mountain bike racing.
There also will be representatives for the Nebraska DEVO program that is aimed at young people ages 5 to 18, which teaches basic skills for younger and less experienced children.
The event will be used to show the Omaha and Lincoln student athletes and coaches a future race venue and will be used to show local students and parents what the league is about. There also will be representatives of the Maskenthine Composite cycling team who will talk with interested parents and students about the new program.
Following the food truck at noon, there will be events for the bigger mountain bike skills clinic, bike games, trail rides on the mountain bike course and prize raffles.
Those interested in attending should bring a bicycle, helmet, closed-toed shoes and a water bottle. Those who don’t have a bike should email info@nebraskamtb.org and one will be arranged. Questions or comments may be directed to Cleveland Bike Shop in Norfolk at 402-371-3325.