A 34-year-old Tilden man was killed in a traffic accident over the weekend in Antelope County.
According to a press release from the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, at about 5:26 p.m. on Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call for a motorcycle accident one-half mile east of the Highway 14 and 839 Road intersection on 839 Road.
Elgin Fire and Rescue and Neligh Rescue responded to the scene. Lucas Nygren, 34, of Tilden was pronounced dead at the scene, and his wife, 27-year-old Ciera Nygren, was transported to the Antelope Memorial Hospital by Neligh Rescue, according to the release.
The accident is still being investigated by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department and the Neligh Police Department. No further information is available at this time.