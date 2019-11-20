A Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s list of worst toys for the holidays.
World Against Toys Causing Harm unveiled its annual list yesterday at a Boston children’s hospital. A realistic toy machine gun, a “pogo trick board,” a yeti teddy bear and a pull-along caterpillar toy for infants also made the list.
The Massachusetts nonprofit has been releasing the list for more than 40 years. It says many of the products present choking, eye and other safety hazards frequently found in poorly designed toys.
WATCH'S LIST OF THE TOP 10 WORST TOYS IN 2019
1. Nerf Ultra One
Hazard: Potential for ingestion and battery-related injuries
2. Spike the fine motor Hedgehog
Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries
3. Bunchems Bunch'n Build
Hazard: Potential for hair entanglement and choking
4. Yeti
Hazard: Potential for ingestion/ aspiration injuries
5. Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime
Hazard: Potential for chemical ingestion and irritation injuries
6. Anstory Electronic Toy Gun
Hazard: Realistic toy weaponry
7. Diecast School Bus
Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
8. Pogo Trick Board
Hazard: Potential for head and impact injuries
9. Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw
Hazard: Potential for eye and facial injuries
10. VIGA Pull-Along Caterpillar
Hazard: Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries