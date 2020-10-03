Mildred Zimmer

PIERCE — Memorial service for Mildred J. “Millie” Zimmer, 94, of Pierce will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce with Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Travis Henry officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Prosepct View Cemetery, Pierce. She died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
Millie was born on Feb. 12, 1926, in Osmond to Ervin and Frieda (Brockman) Lorenz. She was baptized on March 14, 1926, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond and confirmed on April 2, 1939, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Millie attended grade school at a rural country district school, rural Osmond, and graduated from Osmond High School.
After graduation, Millie’s family moved to Pierce and she began working at the Drug Store in Pierce. While working at the Drug Store, she would meet her future husband, Don Zimmer, when he would come in to order a cherry coke. Millie married Donald R. “Don” Zimmer on May 8, 1947 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pierce.
After marriage, the couple continued living in Pierce. Millie enjoyed refinishing furniture, matting, crocheting, cross-stitching, canning, coloring, attending many Pierce Blue Jay sporting events with her husband Don, and singing in the church choir with her husband. Millie also enjoyed spending time with her family. Millie was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, Pierce Historical Society, as well as being involved with the Ash Fall Fossil Beds.
Survivors include her son Gary (Mary) Zimmer of Pierce, daughter Sheryl (Paul) Buss of Pierce, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and sister Carol Oestreich of Hadar. She was preceded in death by her husband Don on June 23, 2019, parents Ervin and Frieda, sister Marlene Rahder, brothers-in-law Shorty Rahder and Dallas Oestreich, granddaughter-in-law Dayna Buss, and nephew Pete Rahder.
Organist will be Linda Peekenschneider. Honorary casket bearers will be Millie’s grandchildren.
