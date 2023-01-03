An argument attracted the attention of law enforcement and led to the arrest of a pair of Norfolk residents on New Year’s Day.
On Sunday at 6:31 a.m. Norfolk police were called to the 1200 block of Verges Avenue for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division.
When officers arrived, they had contact with Adriana L. Orozco, 23, and Lazaro R. Pavon, 22, both of Norfolk, who were sitting inside a parked vehicle.
Both admitted to being in a verbal argument. During this contact, Bauer said, the officer could smell marijuana coming from inside the car. During a search of the vehicle, Bauer said, officers recovered marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Both individuals were arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.