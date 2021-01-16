Writing a grant application can take a lot of time as well as skill. It can be frustrating when an application is declined because of the time and effort expended. Conversely, some grant applications routinely are approved, but the time required to complete the application continues to increase.
That’s the unfortunate situation Madison County found itself in recently when it decided to quit applying for a grant it has received for almost 25 years. The grant helped to cover costs associated with addressing the rights of crime victims and witnesses.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, told the county board recently that the county has been getting about $31,000 annually from this grant in recent years. The county’s current grant ends at the conclusion of the fiscal year on June 30. To receive funding in 2021-22, applications are due late this month.
Smith said Madison County has greatly benefited from the grant. The challenge is that the workload of the county’s victim witness advocate continues to increase — and so has the time required to complete the grant application. The grant application process for the coming year has new requirements and a new format.
What’s more, even if the grant is again awarded, the statistics and paperwork required to comply with the reporting requirements of the grant have increased. It’s estimated that they take up close to 25% of available time for the county’s victim witness advocate.
For example, one of the grant requirements is to send out a survey to each individual served. Many people who have gone through the criminal justice system don’t want to complete it, Smith told the county commissioners. Last year, for example, there were 960 crime victims in the county, and the funds to send out the surveys and return envelopes and postage cost the county several thousands of dollars.
Naturally, commissioners were concerned by the situation. Coming up with $31,000 when budgets are tight is not easy. But in contacting other counties, several also have told Madison County they have chosen this year not to apply for it because of the new regulations.
We know that it might sound illogical to ever turn down “free money,” but is it really free when it adds to the workload, upsets some of the crime victims and limits other work that needs to be done?
In this case, we appreciate the 30 minutes the county board took to pepper Smith and a representative of the county attorney’s office with questions. And in the end, we think they made the correct decision to not apply for the grant.