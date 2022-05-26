Drones have become a valuable tool for all kinds of businesses, and public safety is no different.
The Norfolk Fire Division, and more recently the Norfolk Police Division, have used drone technology for several years, said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller. Local drone use has been made possible by a Norfolk reserve firefighter who has his Federal Aviation Administration credentials to fly drones, Miller said. The reserve firefighter has used his equipment to assist the City of Norfolk.
Because of time restrictions, the fire reserve isn’t able to keep up with his own responsibilities and the growing demand for drone flights. To accommodate the need, Miller said, first responders in Madison County have been planning for about a year on how to best serve Madison County communities.
“To that end, we have developed a partnership between the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk fire and Norfolk police for our future drone program,” Miller said. “This includes training, personnel and equipment. We are in the process of obtaining all necessary permissions from the FAA. We have purchased two small training drones that are being shared as we train pilots from all three agencies.”
The drones that will be flown will include high-resolution cameras, spotlights and thermal capabilities to identify various temperatures. Public safety drones can’t be used for private purposes, Miller said, and Madison County’s public safety agencies are committed to always respecting the individual right to privacy. That is why every flight needs to be for public safety and have a specific purpose, he said. Some flights will require a search warrant for proper use.
Current identified uses of drones include:
— Locating missing persons.
— Locating suspects.
— Identifying fire hot spots and structural integrity to fight fires as safely as possible.
— Clearing buildings and vehicles in front of officers.
— Mapping and recording accident and crime scenes with great accuracy.
— Monitoring community emergencies such as floods and tornadoes.
To serve the community in all types of weather, several drones are needed to serve the three agencies, Miller said. The American Legion Auxiliary Post 16 donated funds to purchase the first drone to use on missions.
Miller said personnel continue to identify funding sources for additional drones. Training is expected to be complete this summer, so the program should be “off the ground” by the end of the summer, he said.
Anyone with questions about the drone program are welcome to contact Miller, Norfolk Fire Assistant Chief Trever O’Brien or Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.