A card shower is requested in honor of Lowell Kimble’s 80th birthday on May 24.
Lowell taught at Pilger, Bloomfield and Creighton high schools. He and his wife, Diane, reside in Norfolk.
Their family includes their three sons, James and Tina of East Hanover, N.J., Paul and Cherie and their children, Lindsey and Cameron, of Papillion and Troy and Kellie and their children, Shelby and Tyler, of Wisner.
The couple is active in the Norfolk Antique Auto Club, and are members of Mount Olive Luthern Church. Lowell's hobby is selling and collecting antique auto parts.
Cards will reach Lowell at 810 Prospect, Norfolk, NE 68701.