The family of Lois Voecks of Norfolk is requesting a card shower to honor her 98th birthday on Aug. 31.
Lois was born in Pierce and raised in Stanton and Norfolk. She proudly remembers graduating from Norfolk High in same class as Johnny Carson. She worked dutifully for many years at Home For Funerals in Norfolk. Her family includes five children, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 16 great -great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at Countryside Home, 703 N. Main, Madison, NE 68748.