WAKEFIELD — Since 1910, Wakefield has had a golf course.
Discounting a brief hiatus during World War II, Logan Valley Golf Course has had a spring, summer and fall full of golf for the community and surrounding area until this year.
The owner and the lessees of the property could not come to an agreement for a lease this summer, so the course will sit empty for at least the 2023 golf season, leaving two high school golf teams and a couple of communities scrambling for a golf fix.
Wakefield High School and Tri County Northeast High School called Logan Valley home and were set to play there this spring, but an agreement couldn't be reached between a couple of different groups of prospective parties interested in leasing the property and the owner, Loren Victor.
Tri County Northeast includes the towns of Emerson, Hubbard and Allen.
Victor farms the property surrounding two sides of the course and purchased the ground the course sits on around a decade ago.
"I didn't buy the place to farm it," Victor said. "If I wanted to do that, I would have done it when I bought it. I just want enough money to pay for the taxes, upkeep and insurance on the place."
He recalls driving by the course as a youngster with his grandpa and thinking it was kind of "cool."
"I'm not a golfer and we would go by there and see people golfing," Victor said. "I thought it was kind of cool, but I have no idea how to play the game."
The reasons for the course sitting idle are not as important as the repercussions of the financial nature and community nature.
"There has been a place to play in my hometown since I was born," said former Wakefield resident Austin Lueth. "I played there almost my entire life — I even worked there for a couple of summers."
"I've been playing there for over 30 years," said Emerson resident Erv Fuchser. "I played in a couple of leagues during the summer. There were days after I retired a group of us would go over there and play 36 holes during the day and then play league that night. People are going to miss that."
The golf teams from the two high schools have adapted and went to the Wayne Country Club for practices this spring, but it still leaves them without a "home" course.
The Trojans hosted their own invitational over the years and the Lewis & Clark Conference meet when it was their turn, but they are making the most of the situation with the blessing of the Wayne club.
"They said right away we could come over there when we found out Logan Valley wasn't going to open this spring," Wakefield coach Joe Wendte said. "It's really unfortunate, but we really had no choice."
Victor did indicate he had called administrators at Wakefield High School and told them they could practice on the course whenever they wanted.
But there has been no maintenance on the course this spring, and the clubhouse is closed.
"Kyle (Schellpeper) reached out to us and said we could certainly play over there (at Wayne)," Wendte said. "It was very hospitable for them to do that. They have a great driving range and have been very accommodating."
Schellpeper runs the clubhouse at the Wayne Country Club and said it was really not even a consideration.
"We want to grow the game of golf, and the kids are going to be our next members," Schellpeper said. "We couldn't let them go without having a place to play — it was a no-brainer."
Tri-County Northeast coach Scott Hansen echoed Wendte's sentiments.
"Kyle has been great," Hansen said. "They have been so good to us, but now we go 20 miles every day when we could be going just 8 — it's unfortunate, but we are adapting."
Another aspect that will be missing for the summer is all of the fundraising scrambles and tournaments in the summer. The closing has left organizations and groups scrambling to find another course, if that is even possible. There are only so many weekends in the season, and surrounding courses already have a schedule for fundraisers for families and members.
Twin Creeks Golf Course also has been a huge help, actually adding an extra league night for the Wakefield/Emerson golfers, and many of the around 100 members will head south to Pender to play this summer.
Schellpeper indicated Wayne Country Club received 15 to 20 new memberships from Logan Valley.
"For this spring, we are a little crowded compared to past years," Schellpeper said. "We have Wayne State out here, the three high schools now and our regular high school invitationals. The membership here has been very patient and very supportive, like I said — it was an easy decision for everyone."
Reaction to a bad situation is the crux of life, and it appears an immediate travesty has been avoided with the help of neighbors.
If the principals involved can come to an agreement, to either lease or sell/buy the property, perhaps it will be only a one-year hiatus.