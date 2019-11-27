Thanks for raising $1,300!
Summer Puls-Mansfield (Emma’s sister), Rick Sanchez (River’s father), Doug Scott and 6-year-old River.
Last month, KEXL's Doug Scott spoke about the River Mason Benefit.
 
River lost his mother, Emma to liver failure. Thank you Northeast Nebraska for helping a wonderful young man have a better holiday season. We helped raise nearly $1300!

In other news

Guinness World Record Challah

A kosher bakery in Australia broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a 32-foot-long loaf of challah, a type of braided egg bread.  

Expensive Facial

A cruise passenger says she was charged over $2,950 for a spa treatment, despite being told that it would cost less than $30. Now, after sharing her story, she’s finally getting her money back.  

Dave's Video of the Day: Dog Driver

Some Port St. Lucie neighbors watched a dog get the ride of a lifetime. It was stuck inside a car driving in reverse for nearly an hour. Neighbors say the dog did not seem to mind at all.

How To Start a Roaring Fire with Ease

A trick that will help you spend more time enjoying the warmth of your cozy fire - and less time trying to get the logs to catch: Let the peels from a few oranges sit out overnight so they dry, then throw them into the fireplace and carefully light. Orange oils are flammable, so the peels wi…

Thanksgiving Pet Safety Tips!!

To keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving, feed your pet at the usual feeding time and do not feed them any part of the Thanksgiving meal.

Zesty Sauce Shortage?

A global shortage of horseradish could result in a scarcity of a dipping sauce at Burger King. While not all of the sauces are affected, the popular "zesty sauce" could become harder to find.  