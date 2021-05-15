Part Time Summer Jobs Available Here!

.

Are you tired of working the same, boring summer jobs? Join our exciting radio station team and spend your summer working at various county fairs, concerts, contests, rodeos, promotional events and local community festivals throughout Northeast Nebraska! You must have an outgoing personality and be willing to interact frequently with the public. This is a fast paced job but gives you the opportunity to experience a changing work environment – it’s never boring! You must be 16 or older, have a valid driver’s license and be willing to travel within Northeast Nebraska. Send a brief description of yourself and why you'd be a good fit to work here! Email kylie@kexl.com and please include your contact info.

