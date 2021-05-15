Are you tired of working the same, boring summer jobs? Join our exciting radio station team and spend your summer working at various county fairs, concerts, contests, rodeos, promotional events and local community festivals throughout Northeast Nebraska! You must have an outgoing personality and be willing to interact frequently with the public. This is a fast paced job but gives you the opportunity to experience a changing work environment – it’s never boring! You must be 16 or older, have a valid driver’s license and be willing to travel within Northeast Nebraska. Send a brief description of yourself and why you'd be a good fit to work here! Email kylie@kexl.com and please include your contact info.
Part Time Summer Jobs Available Here!
Tags
Demon Princess
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
Are you tired of working the same, boring summer jobs? Join our exciting radio station team and spend your summer working at various county fairs, concerts, contests, rodeos, promotional events and local community festivals throughout Northeast Nebraska! You must have an outgoing personality…
Basically, we love cute little squishy baby things AND they make $$$ so look for them to be included EVERYWHERE - especially in the upcoming Ghostbuster movie.
Rick got remastered and it's even more clearly comical. Enjoy!