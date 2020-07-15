Ladies: The Number of Bad Hair Days in a Lifetime:

The average woman will spend 26 years of her life suffering with bad hair. The incredible findings emerged in a poll of 2,000 women, and shows most wake up with unruly hair at least three days a week. This means women will spend the equivalent of 156 days a year in a mood because their locks are limp, greasy, uncontrollable or lifeless. That's a grand total of 9,828 “bad hair days” across the average woman's adult lifetime of 63 years.

What Tea Can DO to Your Cancer Risk:

Sipping two mugs of black or green tea daily lowers your risk of ovarian cancer 46%, Swedish research reveals. Tea is rich in polyphenols, compounds that destroy ovary-damaging free radicals, plus stall abnormal cell growth.

Kayaker Saves a Deer from Drowning in Italy

Fabulous action by whitewater kayaker Fabrizio "Gass" Capizzo who saved a deer from drowning while paddling with friends on the Candigliano river near San Marino in Italy. The funny part is he almost cares more about the deer than his fellow paddler who swam... :-)

What Pregnant Women Need to Know About CoVid19

Pregnant women do not appear to be more susceptible to coronavirus than others and mothers are being advised to carry on breastfeeding, according to a new report. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have released new guidelines for pregnant women in relation to the coronavir…