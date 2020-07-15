Ladies: The Number of Bad Hair Days in a Lifetime:
The average woman will spend 26 years of her life suffering with bad hair. The incredible findings emerged in a poll of 2,000 women, and shows most wake up with unruly hair at least three days a week. This means women will spend the equivalent of 156 days a year in a mood because their locks are limp, greasy, uncontrollable or lifeless. That's a grand total of 9,828 “bad hair days” across the average woman's adult lifetime of 63 years.
What Tea Can DO to Your Cancer Risk:
Sipping two mugs of black or green tea daily lowers your risk of ovarian cancer 46%, Swedish research reveals. Tea is rich in polyphenols, compounds that destroy ovary-damaging free radicals, plus stall abnormal cell growth.