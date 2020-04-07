What To Do When You Run Out Of....

About to do a load of laundry or dishes – and realize there’s no detergent in sight? Out of stain remover? Clogged drain, but no Draino? Here are simple switches using everyday items you already have in your house that’ll work just as well – often better – and without chemicals.
Here’s what to do next time you run out of…
DRAIN CLEANER – User salt. Your sink is clogged and you have no drain cleaner to break it up. Combine one cup salt with one cup baking soda and pour it down the drain, advises Linda Cobb, author of “How the Queen Cleans Everything.” Then follow it with two quarters boiling water. Wait 30 minutes, then flush with cool water and your drain should be clear – without any dangerous fumes or caustic chemicals.
SHAVING CREAM – Use hair conditioner. Hair conditioner is made with the same emollients and foaming action as shaving cream, and since it softens the hair, it delivers an even closer shave. Plus, it has moisturizers that make your legs feel extra soft and smooth when you’re done.
STAIN PRE-TREATER – Use baby shampoo. You’re doing laundry and need to zap a stain – but your Shout is out? To the rescue: baby shampoo. It can dissolve stains fast, even blood, grease and paint, without damaging the fabric, says Joey Green, author of “Fix-It Magic.” Just apply directly to the stain before washing. It works for hand-washables, too. Add a few drops to the wash water for sweaters, lingerie or nylons, and they’ll get clean with no chemicals or soap residue.
WD-40 – Use petroleum jelly. Got a squeaky door? You don’t need oil or expensive products; just grab a jar of Vaseline. Lift out the pin from the hinge and lightly coat it with petroleum jelly. Then reinsert the pin and open and close the door a few times to work the jelly into the hinge joints.
FABRIC SOFTENER – Use vinegar. You can get clothes just as soft – and even cleaner – by adding a quarter-cup of white vinegar to the final rinse. The vinegar washes right out, so you won’t get a trace of vinegar smell once it’s done. In fact, you may find you prefer this to using storebought fabric softener, which can build up on clothes, shortening their life, and even make towels less absorbent.
DISHWASHING DETERGENT – Use baking soda. Got a full load of dirty dishes and no detergent? Just put about four drops of dishwashing liquid where the detergent goes, then top it off with baking soda. Though dishwashing liquid cleans, it isn’t recommended for dishwashers because it creates too many suds; baking soda prevents that sudsing action. Plus, baking soda itself scrubs pots, pans and dishes clean – it’s made of sodium bicarbonate, a natural nontoxic cleanser.