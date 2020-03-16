What Pregnant Women Need to Know About CoVid19

Pregnant women do not appear to be more susceptible to coronavirus than others and mothers are being advised to carry on breastfeeding, according to a new report. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have released new guidelines for pregnant women in relation to the coronavirus and have confirmed that there is no evidence the virus can be passed to an unborn baby.
As a precautionary approach, pregnant women with suspected or confirmed coronavirus when they go into labor are being advised to attend an obstetric unit - which has more doctors than a normal midwifery unit - for birth.
The world's youngest coronavirus victim is a newborn baby in London, whose mother also tested positive for the disease after giving birth. The mother was rushed to a hospital days ago with suspected pneumonia but her positive result was only known after the birth.
They were treated at separate hospitals - the baby at North Middlesex and the mother at a specialist infections hospital. According to The Sun, the baby is now out of danger and recovering well. It is believed the baby was infected after the birth from coughs or sneezes and it was tested within minutes of its arrival.