Trump's Election in 2016 Caused a Spike in Heart Attacks in California

Heart attacks and strokes soared by 62 percent in California during the two days after President Donald Trump was elected four years ago, a new study claims. Researchers say “sociopolitical stress” may have been a trigger of cardiovascular disease events in the days following the election on November 8, 2016.
The figure is based on hospitalization rates for acute cardiovascular disease events, including heart attacks and strokes, in a large southern California health system. Experts now advise a program of yoga, meditation and deep breathing in the days following next month's US election if it delivers another shock.
The study comes the same day Donald Trump tweeted that the Democratic stronghold of California “is going to hell.” According to the Public Policy Institute of California, the 46.3 percent of registered voters in the state are Democrats, compared with 24 percent Republicans. Voters in the state – both Democrat and Republican – are likely feeling the stress of another election campaign, according to the study authors.
This is a wake-up call for every health professional that we need to pay greater attention to the ways in which stress linked to political campaigns, rhetoric and election outcomes can directly harm health,” said study author David Williams at Harvard Chan School.