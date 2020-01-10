Baby names dating back to the 1920s will be making a comeback this decade as an increasing number of parents choose to revive the traditional names once more.
Data collected by the Social Security Administration was able to reveal which monikers were popular nearly 100 years ago and which ones were maintaining their power. The independent American agency, which was able to analyze the names that were trending from each decade, discovered that names such as Elizabeth, Ruth, John and Helen, were gaining more popularity.
The traditional names are now predicted to make their return as we enter 2020. Also making it onto the list were the names Mary, Dorothy, Betty and Margaret. Meanwhile, when it came to boys, the monikers that were yet again making a comeback were names such as Robert, James, Joseph and Richard.
Royal names such as William, Charles and George were also taking their place on the list of increasingly popular names that could trace their roots back to the 20th century and beyond. The finding comes more than a year after data collected by the Office for National Statistics in 2018 showed that there were differences in name selection between an older and younger mother, with the more 'traditional' names more likely to be used by mothers over 35. The data found women under the age of 25 were more likely give their child monikers that were deemed less traditional such as Hunter and Harper.
The 2018 study, which looked at mothers in England and Wales, also found among the hyphenated names were more popular with mothers under the age of 25.
The interesting finding found that among the top female names for mothers under 25 were: Amelia, Olivia, Ava, Isla, Harper, Isabella, Mia, Ella, Ivy and Scarlett. The female names landing their place in the top ten among mothers over the age of 35 were: Olivia, Charlotte, Emily, Isla, Ava, Sophie, Sophia, Grace, Jessica.
Meanwhile, the boys names finding their places in the top ten among mothers under 25 were: Noah, Oliver, Leo, Archie, Alfie, Logan, Oscar, George, Freddie and Hunter. Mothers over the age of 35 were more likely to call their sons: George, Oliver, Jack, Thomas, William, Alexander, Harry, Joshua, Leo, James.