The PBR 99-Pac!

For anyone looking to stock up before the holidays, Pabst Blue Ribbon has rolled out a multipack that should satisfy even the thirstiest beer drinkers.

It’s the Pabst Blue Ribbon 99-pack. Labeled “family pack,” the limited-edition case has been popping up in stores across several states. The case apparently first appeared at a store in Minnesota, where it quickly sold out. The case includes cans of regular Pabst Blue Ribbon, the low-calorie “Easy” and “Extra.”

As images of the massive case (which requires at least two people to carry) appeared online, fans started asking if it would be weighing down shelves near them. Indeed, the 99-pack will be sold at locations in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, the paper reported.

