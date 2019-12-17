TIME magazine has revealed its list of ten technologies that it deems “the decade's most important and influential gadgets.”

Apple's iPad, launched in 2010, took the number one spot, followed by Tesla Model S and Raspberry Pi – both released in 2012. Two of Apple’s other devices also took the seventh and eight spots - the iWatch, followed by the AirPods.

The New York-based publication chose the iPad as number one because, the only tablet computer on the market was a laptop and the device created a cultural shift for personal computing.

TIME'S TOP 10 GADGETS FOR 2010S

1. Apple iPad (2010)

2. Tesla Model S (2012)

3. Raspberry Pi (2012)

4. Google Chromecast (2013)

5. DJI Phantom (2013)

6. Amazon Echo (2014)

7. Apple Watch (2015)

8. Apple AirPods (2016)

9. Nintendo Switch (2017)

10. Xbox Adaptive Controller (2018)

Tags

In other news

Shipping Deadlines!!

FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service all expect to deliver a record number of packages this holiday season, which is six days shorter than in 2018 and the shortest since 2013. Here are Christmas shipping deadlines.

Our Favorite Christmas Film..

“A Christmas Story” is officially the best holiday movie of all time, according to new research. The 1983 movie — based on author Jean Shepherd’s work — follows young Ralphie Parker’s Christmas mission to get a Red Ryder BB gun.

Films Named to the Congressional Film Registry

Writer/director Oliver Stone's Vietnam War drama Platoon, Prince's Purple Rain, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It and Disney's Cinderella are among the 25 films just added to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. 

Who’s the Man Who Slapped Reporter Live on Air?

Who’s the Man Who Slapped Reporter Live on Air?

Alex Bozarjian, a young reporter in Savannah, Georgia, was covering a race when one of the runners smacked her backside. The 23-year-old was doing a live shot on television when the incident occurred. She maintained her composure but took to social media after the incident. "To the man who s…