TIME magazine has revealed its list of ten technologies that it deems “the decade's most important and influential gadgets.”
Apple's iPad, launched in 2010, took the number one spot, followed by Tesla Model S and Raspberry Pi – both released in 2012. Two of Apple’s other devices also took the seventh and eight spots - the iWatch, followed by the AirPods.
The New York-based publication chose the iPad as number one because, the only tablet computer on the market was a laptop and the device created a cultural shift for personal computing.
TIME'S TOP 10 GADGETS FOR 2010S
1. Apple iPad (2010)
2. Tesla Model S (2012)
3. Raspberry Pi (2012)
4. Google Chromecast (2013)
5. DJI Phantom (2013)
6. Amazon Echo (2014)
7. Apple Watch (2015)
8. Apple AirPods (2016)
9. Nintendo Switch (2017)
10. Xbox Adaptive Controller (2018)