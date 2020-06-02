The Most Iconic Fashion Statement of All Time Is...

A recent survey which polled 2,000 residents of Great Britain has determined the miniskirt to be “the most iconic fashion statement of all time,” followed closely by the “little black dress,” hot pants, denim jackets and platform shoes. Flared pants (bellbottoms), leather biker jackets, shoulder pads, knee-high boots and skinny jeans rounded out the top 10.
The poll, which was commissioned by Samsung as part of its promotion for the Samsung AirDresser, had also reportedly revealed that a sizeable chunk of the respondents considered several of the “most iconic” styles to be timeless.
Around a quarter of those polled said they still considered little black dresses (aka LBDs) and skinny jeans to be staples of their current wardrobe, and about 1 in 10 claimed they owned a leather biker jacket. “Our study just goes to show that there are many memorable trends from over the years, and as a result, people are hanging on to items they perceive to be classics, while also investing in vintage finds,” said Dan Harvie, the vice president of home appliances at Samsung, in a statement.