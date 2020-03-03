Spring will officially begin on March 20th, but the new season brings the potential for accidents. Here are some spring-time safety tips.
Inspect Your Home
Make sure outlets and extension cords are not overloaded.
Examine electrical cords to make sure they are not frayed, damaged or placed under rugs or carpets.
Use proper watt light bulbs in light fixtures and lamps.
Install ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) in areas that can get wet such as the kitchen, bathrooms or outdoors.
To avoid the risk of fire or electric shock in an older home that may not be equipped for today's electrical demands, hire a licensed professional to replace worn and outdated circuitry and add additional outlets to accommodate appliances and electronics.
Test your smoke detector batteries annually.
Use Electrical Tools Wisely
Inspect your electrical tools and look for frayed power cords, broken plugs or cracked housings.
Never use damaged tools.
Never use electrical tools in the rain or in wet areas.
Use three-pronged outlets and plugs.
Always wear appropriate protective equipment like face shields, glasses, gloves and boots.
Work Safely Outdoors
Use extension cords marked for outdoor use.
Call a licensed professional if your home repairs require work near power lines.
Look up, stay away, stay alive - even momentary contact with electric lines can injure or kill.
Always keep yourself, your equipment and anything you carry at least 10 feet away from power lines.
Be aware of power lines that run through tree limbs and branches.
A qualified contractor should always trim trees located near aerial power lines.