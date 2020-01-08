Space Endurance Record for U.S. Woman

Christina Koch

A US astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission. Christina Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer from Livingston, Montana, arrived at the International Space Station on March 14.

She broke the record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017. Koch is expected to spend a total of 328 days, or nearly 11 months, on board the space station before returning to Earth. Missions are typically six months, but NASA announced in April that it was extending her mission until February.

The US record for longest space flight is 340 days set by Scott Kelly in 2015-2016. The world record is 15 months set in the 1990s by a Russian cosmonaut aboard the former Mir space station.

 

Authorities say people should avoid abbreviating the year 2020 on checks and any other documents. Instead, write out "2020" in its entirety.

Films Named to the Congressional Film Registry

Writer/director Oliver Stone's Vietnam War drama Platoon, Prince's Purple Rain, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It and Disney's Cinderella are among the 25 films just added to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. 