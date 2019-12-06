She Caught Her Now Ex Boyfriend -Thanks to Her Fit Bit

Social media has made it abundantly clear that gifting your partner a $3,000 Peloton bike is a serious faux-pas for potentially sending the wrong message, but one woman is revealing yet another peril of gifting your lover exercise accessories.

Jane Slater, a correspondent with the NFL, shared her cautionary tale on Twitter amid the Peloton commercial backlash. In a response to her NFL colleague Albert Breer, who tweeted that his wife was “not offended” by the Peloton he purchased for her years ago, Slater said she “loved” the FitBit her former boyfriend once gave her. But the gift backfired in a big way.

According to Slater, she and her ex would motivate each others’ workouts by mutually tracking their activity meters. Then, she noticed an unusual bump in his heart rate — oddly, in the middle of the night. “An Ex Boyfriend once got me a Fitbit for Christmas. I loved it. We synched [sic] up, motivated each other… didn’t hate it until he was unaccounted for at 4am and his physical activity levels were spiking on the app. wish the story wasn’t real,” wrote Slater in a tweet, which now has over 87,000 likes. In a follow-up tweet, she clarified her story:

“Spoiler alert: he was not enrolled in an Orange Theory class at 4 am.”

