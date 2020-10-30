Seven Other Things To Do During Time Change!

Daylight Saving Time is our twice-yearly reminder to tackle that to-do list. As we prepare for the clocks to fall back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, here are seven things you should do around your house.
Check Your Fire Alarms and Carbon Monoxide Detectors
Flip Your Mattress
Clean Your Coffee Machine
Clean Your Furnace Filters (and AC Vents, Too)
Clean Out the Dryer Vent
Get Ready for Cold & Flu Season - Take a peek at the cold meds in your medicine cabinet and toss out (safely, of course) any that are expired. Then, stock up on the basics, as well as tissues and vapor rub.
Clean the Gutters