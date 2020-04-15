Unfortunately, in most grocery stores across the country, toilet paper might be sold out. So, what do you do? Thankfully, you can set alerts to figure out when these hard-to-find items will be back in stock.

How to set up an alert

There are a few different ways to set up alerts depending on the retailer. For example, if you go to Walmart’s website to purchase an item that’s out of stock, you’ll see the “Out of Stock” notification. However, for some products, right next to the “Out of Stock” notification is a blue button that reads “Get In-Stock Alert.” Once you click that alert, you can then submit your e-mail address and Walmart will e-mail you if and when the product is available to purchase.

If you’re trying to buy a cleaning product on Amazon but notice it’s no longer in stock, you should see an “Alert Me” box. If this service is available for that particular product, you can click “Sign up,” and Amazon will alert you via e-mail to let you know the product is available. However, Amazon notes that “signing up to be notified does not reserve a copy of this item for you. When you receive the e-mail informing you that the item is available, you’ll need to return to Amazon.com to place your order.”

With Target, you’re able to set up notifications or use an app. “When an item is out of stock, we may offer the option to receive notifications when it’s back in stock,” according to Target’s website. “If this is available for an item, the Target.com product details page will display a ‘notify me when it’s back’ button. If you’re using the Target app, it will be a ‘notify me’ button.” 

Additional information can be found on its website.

Tags

In other news

Set Up Alerts To Notify You of Hard to Find Items

Unfortunately, in most grocery stores across the country, toilet paper might be sold out. So, what do you do? Thankfully, you can set alerts to figure out when these hard-to-find items will be back in stock.

Household Items You Can Turn Into Disinfectant

With everyone taking more care to ensure their homes are kept germ-free due to the spread of coronavirus, disinfectant spray supplies could be left diminished at your local supermarket. But these common household items can be turned into effective cleaning solutions - and may also save you a…

Woman falls onto subway train tracks while checking her phone

Woman falls onto subway train tracks while checking her phone

The incident at the Petrovsko-Razumovskaya station was caught on camera. The footage shows that the reason for it was the woman's excessive fascination with her own phone - she literally dissolved in it and did not pay attention to what was happening around. The woman didn't notice the edges…

What To Do When You Run Out Of....

About to do a load of laundry or dishes – and realize there’s no detergent in sight? Out of stain remover? Clogged drain, but no Draino? Here are simple switches using everyday items you already have in your house that’ll work just as well – often better – and without chemicals.

Inspirational Boy Makes Shot with Harlem Globetrotters

Inspirational Boy Makes Shot with Harlem Globetrotters

High school senior James Meiergerd caught our attention with a trick shot he made at halftime of his Nebraska high school's basketball game. Harlem Globetrotter star El Gato Melendez drove to his school to meet James and see this special shot in person, in front of the entire school.