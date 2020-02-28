Yesterday was the anniversary of Silly Putty being invented. It was invented on February 26, 1950. Here are practical uses for Silly Putty:
Silly Putty is great for attaching a key to the back of a rock or under your car so you can hide it for those times you lock yourself out of your house or car.
Silly Putty wrapped around a canned drink will insulate it for you.
Silly Putty will actually lift dust off your window blinds and make cleaning blinds kids' play.
Silly Putty can be used to pick things up and help you find dropped things like contact lenses.
You've probably seen pencils with shaped grips, but you can design your own with Silly Putty.
Place Silly Putty on the bottom of your dog's dish so it won't slip and slide on the kitchen floor.
Silly Putty is great for cleaning your computer keyboard.
Do you have a wobbly chair or table? You can level it with a little Silly Putty on the bottom of the lopsided leg.
Some therapists say Silly Putty is an ideal stress reliever because it calms your nerves when you are playing with it. It is also used by some therapists to help strengthen an injured hand.
Do you have crumbs, dog hair or thread clippings that need a quick pick-up. Don't drag out the vacuum when you can pick it all up with your Silly Putty.