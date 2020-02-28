Silly Putty

Yesterday was the anniversary of Silly Putty being invented. It was invented on February 26, 1950. Here are practical uses for Silly Putty:

Silly Putty is great for attaching a key to the back of a rock or under your car so you can hide it for those times you lock yourself out of your house or car.

Silly Putty wrapped around a canned drink will insulate it for you.

Silly Putty will actually lift dust off your window blinds and make cleaning blinds kids' play.

Silly Putty can be used to pick things up and help you find dropped things like contact lenses.

You've probably seen pencils with shaped grips, but you can design your own with Silly Putty.

Place Silly Putty on the bottom of your dog's dish so it won't slip and slide on the kitchen floor.

Silly Putty is great for cleaning your computer keyboard.

Do you have a wobbly chair or table? You can level it with a little Silly Putty on the bottom of the lopsided leg.

Some therapists say Silly Putty is an ideal stress reliever because it calms your nerves when you are playing with it. It is also used by some therapists to help strengthen an injured hand.

Do you have crumbs, dog hair or thread clippings that need a quick pick-up. Don't drag out the vacuum when you can pick it all up with your Silly Putty.

Tags

In other news

Practical Uses for Silly Putty

Practical Uses for Silly Putty

Yesterday was the anniversary of Silly Putty being invented. It was invented on February 26, 1950. Here are practical uses for Silly Putty:

Ceiling Fans Recalled by Lowes

About 70,000 ceiling fans exclusively sold by Lowe's have been recalled following more than 200 reports of broken or flying fan blades.

Nine Relationship Secrets to a Happy Marriage

A couple who have been married for 17 years have revealed the very simple secrets to their long-lasting romance. Entrepreneurs Lisa and Tom Bilyeu, from California, revealed the life lessons they learned over their marriage. 

Microsoft Pulls Windows 10 Security Update..

Microsoft was forced to pull a troublesome Windows 10 patch that saw computers freeze, fail to update and malfunction when resetting the system. The security update — named KB4524244 — was first made available for download by the tech firm on February 11, 2020. Users experiencing issues afte…

Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray | 02.02.2020

Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray | 02.02.2020

It’s “Groundhog Day” all over again as Jeep brand debuts a Big Game spot starring Bill Murray (in his first-ever national television commercial). But this time reliving the same day over and over again is always a new adventure when you’re driving the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Jeep. There’s only one.

WeatherTech Super Bowl ad featuring Scout

WeatherTech Super Bowl ad featuring Scout

A new 30-second commercial, titled “Lucky Dog,” will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV. Paid for by WeatherTech, manufacturer of automotive accessories and home and pet care products, the commercial features Scout, a spokescanine and member of the family of WeatherTech founder …