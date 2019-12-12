Our Favorite Christmas Film..

“A Christmas Story” is officially the best holiday movie of all time, according to new research. The 1983 movie — based on author Jean Shepherd’s work — follows young Ralphie Parker’s Christmas mission to get a Red Ryder BB gun.
The survey of 2,000 Americans found “A Charlie Brown Christmas” secured the runner-up spot with its heartwarming story of America’s favorite blockhead directing the Christmas pageant and his scrappy little tree.
Top 20 Christmas movies
1. “A Christmas Story”
2. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
3. “It’s a Wonderful Life”
4. “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles”
5. “Home Alone”
6. “The Polar Express”
7. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
8. “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”
9. “The Shop Around the Corner”
10. “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”
11. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
12. “A Christmas Carol” (1938)
13. “A Christmas Carol” (2009)
14. “Miracle on 34th Street”
15. “A Christmas Carol” (1999)
16. “A Christmas Carol” (1951)
17. “White Christmas”
18. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1967)
19. “A Christmas Carol” (1984)
20. “The Santa Clause”