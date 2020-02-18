Nine Relationship Secrets to a Happy Marriage

A couple who have been married for 17 years have revealed the very simple secrets to their long-lasting romance. Entrepreneurs Lisa and Tom Bilyeu, from California, revealed the life lessons they learned over their marriage.
Here’s their list:
1. Have sex often.
2. Communicate obsessively.
3. Lift each other up.
4. Be honest - especially when it’s hard.
5. Be a good leader and a good follower.
6. Forgive mistakes fast.
7. Hold each other to a high-a** standard.
8. Want the other person to win.
9. Make your marriage your highest priority.