MOST DANGEROUS CHRISTMAS TOYS LIST

A Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s list of worst toys for the holidays.

World Against Toys Causing Harm unveiled its annual list yesterday at a Boston children’s hospital. 

WATCH'S LIST OF THE TOP 10 WORST TOYS IN 2019

1. Nerf Ultra One

Hazard: Potential for ingestion and battery-related injuries

2. Spike the fine motor Hedgehog

Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries

3. Bunchems Bunch'n Build

Hazard: Potential for hair entanglement and choking

4. Yeti

Hazard: Potential for ingestion/ aspiration injuries

5. Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime

Hazard: Potential for chemical ingestion and irritation injuries

6. Anstory Electronic Toy Gun

Hazard: Realistic toy weaponry

7. Diecast School Bus

Hazard: Potential for choking injuries

8. Pogo Trick Board

Hazard: Potential for head and impact injuries

9. Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw

Hazard: Potential for eye and facial injuries

10. VIGA Pull-Along Caterpillar

Hazard: Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries

