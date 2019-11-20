MOST DANGEROUS CHRISTMAS TOYS LIST

A Nerf dart gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping a consumer safety group’s list of worst toys for the holidays.
World Against Toys Causing Harm unveiled its annual list yesterday at a Boston children’s hospital.
WATCH'S LIST OF THE TOP 10 WORST TOYS IN 2019
1. Nerf Ultra One
Hazard: Potential for ingestion and battery-related injuries
2. Spike the fine motor Hedgehog
Hazard: Potential for ingestion and choking injuries
3. Bunchems Bunch'n Build
Hazard: Potential for hair entanglement and choking
4. Yeti
Hazard: Potential for ingestion/ aspiration injuries
5. Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime
Hazard: Potential for chemical ingestion and irritation injuries
6. Anstory Electronic Toy Gun
Hazard: Realistic toy weaponry
7. Diecast School Bus
Hazard: Potential for choking injuries
8. Pogo Trick Board
Hazard: Potential for head and impact injuries
9. Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw
Hazard: Potential for eye and facial injuries
10. VIGA Pull-Along Caterpillar
Hazard: Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries