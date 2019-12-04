Most Acceptable Day to Break Up Before Christmas

According to a new study by Hillarys.co.uk, Friday, December 6 is the last day you can acceptably split with your current partner before Christmas and New Year. The study polled 2,643 couples and singles in the UK to find out how happy they were in their current/previous relationships.

The majority of those who were polled found breaking up any later than Friday, December 6 was too harsh. They thought December 6 should be the deadline day for breaking up before Christmas and New Year.

Meanwhile, 32% of them believed you should wait until January if you’re considering breaking up after that. Lucy Askew, spokeswoman for Hyllarys.co.uk, said: “You think that December would be the most popular time of year for couples to get together, but this research reveals quite the opposite.

You’ve only got a few days left if you want to make that dreaded decision, but it is best to do it now to at least give them time to feel better before Christmas comes. You wouldn’t want to be responsible for ruining the most wonderful time of the year for someone by splitting up right beforehand!”

