Microsoft's search engine Bing has launched a coronavirus tracker which offers real-time updates on the spread of COVID-19.
The platform is propped up by the considerable technological prowess of Microsoft, one of the world's largest technology companies, and pools data from various legitimate sources.
Figures on deaths, total confirmed cases and the number of recovered people is shown on a global scale as well as by individual country. Information from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) are some of the sources it uses.
The tracker is available on desktop and mobile and users can navigate the map to find localized information.
