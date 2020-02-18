Microsoft Pulls Windows 10 Security Update..

Microsoft was forced to pull a troublesome Windows 10 patch that saw computers freeze, fail to update and malfunction when resetting the system. The security update — named KB4524244 — was first made available for download by the tech firm on February 11, 2020. Users experiencing issues after installing the patch are encouraged to uninstall the update and wait for the release of a revised version in the near future.

HOW TO ADDRESS KB4524244 ISSUES

For Windows 10 users experiencing issues after installing the KB4524244 security patch, Microsoft had the following advice:

1. Select the start button or Windows Desktop Search and type update history and select View your Update history.

2. On the Settings/View update history dialog window, Select Uninstall Updates.

3. On the Installed Updates dialog window, find and select KB4524244 and select the Uninstall button.

4. Restart your device.

