Make Your Perishables Last Longer..

Herbs: Fill an ice cube tray two-thirds full with chopped herbs; cover with olive oil or melted butter; freeze until solid, at least a day. Transfer cubes to a ziplock bag, and store for up to one month.
Mushrooms: Store in the fridge in a paper bag, which will absorb the excess moisture that evaporates from the mushrooms, maintaining their crispness.
Cookies: Put a slice of bread in an airtight container with the cookies; as they lose their moisture, they’ll pull that mojo from the bread.
Extra burger or hot dog buns: Tear into pieces and freeze in a ziplock bag. Ten to 20 pulses in a food processor will transform them into ready-to-use bread crumbs—no thawing necessary.
Produce (like celery, lettuce, and broccoli): Wrap tightly in tinfoil before storing in the fridge; this will help the veggies stay crisp for up to four weeks.
Cheese: Smear a bit of butter onto the cut side to keep the block from drying out.