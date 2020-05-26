No hand sanitizer? No problem. Make your own with ingredients you have on hand: Combine 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol, 1/3 cup of aloe vera and 6 drops of your favorite essential oil. Pour into a travel-sized spray bottle; shake well. Alcohol kills bacteria as aloe moisturizes to counteract any skin-drying effects.

Tags

In other news

MAKE YOUR OWN HAND SANITIZER

No hand sanitizer? No problem. Make your own with ingredients you have on hand: Combine 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol, 1/3 cup of aloe vera and 6 drops of your favorite essential oil. Pour into a travel-sized spray bottle; shake well. Alcohol kills bacteria as aloe moisturizes to counteract any…