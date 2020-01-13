Madison County Fair Entertainment for 2020 Announced

The 2020 Madison County Fair will include the Rock genre, as the fair welcomes the iconic group REO Speedwagon Saturday July 11th. Country crooner Aaron Watson appear on the stage on Sunday July 12th, with the Dylan Bloom Band opening for Watson.
Deb May, Secretary of the Madison County Fair board says the entertainment committee is still attempting to secure an opening act for REO Speedwagon, at which time they will announce when tickets go on sale.
The fair will also feature three nights of Mid States Championship Rodeo July 8-9-10. Jared Slagle will be the new rodeo announcer, replacing the now retired Greg McGrear.
The Madison County Fair takes place July 7th- 12th, 2020 in Madison. https://sites.google.com/site/madisoncountyfairnebraska/Entertainment