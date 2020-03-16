A fever, a cough and shortness of breath have been identified as crucial symptoms that suggest you may have contracted the coronavirus, according to a graphic released by the Center for Disease Control.
The coronavirus manifests itself with symptoms that are very similar to the common cold, the flu or allergies but a fever and shortness of breath in particular are believed to be tell-tale signs that you have COVID-19.
A flow chart created using information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health breaks down the symptoms which are most common when suffering from the coronavirus, the flu, a cold or allergies to help identify which you may have. By answering yes or no to whether or not you have a fever, you can rule out the coronavirus, which it list as one of its main symptoms.
WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS?
Like other coronaviruses, including those that cause the common cold and that triggered SARS, COVID-19 is a respiratory illness.
The most common symptoms are:
Fever
Dry cough
Shortness of breath
Difficulty breathing
Fatigue
Although having a runny nose doesn't rule out coronavirus, it doesn't thus far appear to be a primary symptom. Most people only become mildly ill, but the infection can turn serious and even deadly, especially for those who are older or have underlying health conditions. In these cases, patients develop pneumonia, which can cause:
Potentially with yellow, green or bloody mucus
Fever, sweating and shaking chills
Shortness of breath
Rapid or shallow breathing
Pain when breathing, especially when breathing deeply or coughing
Low appetite, energy and fatigue
Nausea and vomiting (more common in children)
Confusion (more common in elderly people)
Some patients have also reported diarrhea and kidney failure has occasionally been a complication.