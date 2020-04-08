A study by OnePoll.com claims to have pinpointed the perfect recipe for a joyful, balanced life.
THE WINNING COMBO IS…
Uninterrupted sleep: 6 hours, 15 minutes
Commute: 20 minutes daily
Workday: 7 hours, 15 minutes
Home by: 5:42 nightly
Time with kids: 2 hours daily
Home-cooked meals: 5 weekly
Takeout meals: 1 weekly
Nights on the town: 1 weekly
TV watching: 3 favorite shows weekly
Exercise: 2 hours, 45 minutes weekly
Time with partner: 3 hours, 58 minutes weekly
Alcoholic beverages: 4 weekly
Shopping outings: 4 monthly
Weekend getaways: 3 yearly
Vacations: 2 yearly