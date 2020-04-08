A study by OnePoll.com claims to have pinpointed the perfect recipe for a joyful, balanced life.

THE WINNING COMBO IS…

Uninterrupted sleep: 6 hours, 15 minutes

Commute: 20 minutes daily

Workday: 7 hours, 15 minutes

Home by: 5:42 nightly

Time with kids: 2 hours daily

Home-cooked meals: 5 weekly

Takeout meals: 1 weekly

Nights on the town: 1 weekly

TV watching: 3 favorite shows weekly

Exercise: 2 hours, 45 minutes weekly

Time with partner: 3 hours, 58 minutes weekly

Alcoholic beverages: 4 weekly

Shopping outings: 4 monthly

Weekend getaways: 3 yearly

Vacations: 2 yearly

