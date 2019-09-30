Here are some tips on how to make things last longer.

GIVE A DEAD BATTERY A JOLT – Storing batteries in the fridge can make them last up to 90% longer, and popping a dead battery in the freezer overnight can temporarily revive it. The cold temps allow the battery to regroup enough energy for a few more uses.
GET MARKERS FLOWING AGAIN – If a washable marker has run dry, dip the tip into a cup of water. Hold it there until you see ink starting to flow again, then recap it for about 15 minutes. The moisture from the water rejuvenates the marker’s pigments.
RESTORE YOUR RAZOR BLADES – Water and oxygen can dull a blade or cause it to rust. So dry your razor with a towel after every use, then dip it in mineral oil to protect the blades from corroding.
BOOST YOUR BAR SOAP’S SHELF LIFE – It may sound strange, but simply storing your bar soap unwrapped will give you more suds. The reason? Exposure to air dries out the soap, so it doesn’t dissolve as quickly when it comes into contact with water. To get the benefit, unwrap any bars and let them dry out for at least a week. The longer they have to dry, the longer they’ll last.
LIPSTICK - When you get to the bottom of a tube, use a lip brush or a Q-tip to get at the remaining lipstick.
Tip: Scoop your lipstick leftovers into an empty lip gloss pot for easy on the go use.
HAND SOAP - Purchase a foaming hand soap dispenser, and turn your regular hand soap into foaming hand soap. You'll be amazed at how far you can stretch one bottle of soap.
LAUNDRY DETERGENT - More detergent doesn't mean cleaner clothes, it just means more soap residue on your clothes. Try using half as much detergent as the manufacturer recommends, and you probably won't even notice the difference.
SPRAY CLEANERS - Set the spray nozzle to the lowest mist setting. Less coming out means less being used.
CANDLES - Stick candles in the freezer for a couple of hours before you use them. This will cause the wax to burn slower and more evenly.