Today is National Be a Millionaire Day.
70% of millionaires do not consider themselves “wealthy.”
Despite being a millionaire, Steve Jobs only paid $500 a month in child support to his daughter, Lisa.
A banker in a small Florida town encouraged people to buy shares of Coke during the Depression and now the town has “secret Coke millionaires”
America’s first female self-made millionaire was a black woman.
Arnold Schwarzenegger was already a self-made millionaire at 22 years old before appearing in his first movie. He used what he learned in school to invest his bodybuilding contest winnings in real estate and to market gym equipment and exercise supplements.
Microsoft has created an estimated 12,000 millionaires.
In 1959, the guy who wrote “Louie, Louie” sold the song’s rights for $750 to pay for his wedding. In the mid-80s, he was living on welfare with his mom in South Central LA, when a lawyer convinced him to take action to get the rights back. He settled out of court and became a millionaire.
Sarah Rector, a young black girl, became a millionaire at the age of 11 in 1913 when the land she had been deeded under the Dawes Allotment Act produced a “gusher” that brought in 2500 barrels of oil a day.
Lady Bird Johnson was the first president’s wife to have become a millionaire in her own right before her husband was elected to office.