EXCLUSIVE: August 4, 2018 - Des Moines, Iowa, United States: L to R: Nathan, Brandon, Natalie, Alexis, Kelsey, Joel and Kenny, Jr. The McCaughey septuplets and their family at Thomas Mitchell Park. The septuplets were born November 19, 1997 to Kenny and Bobbi McCaughey in Des Moines. They are the world's first set of surviving septuplets. They have one sister, Mikayla Marie, born January 3, 1996. While under treatment for infertility, Bobbi became pregnant with seven babies. The McCaugheys declined selective reduction to reduce the number of infants. The septuplets, four boys and three girls, were born nine weeks prematurely by Caesarean section, all within six minutes. They graduated from high school in May 2016. Natalie, Kelsey, Nathan and Joel took up scholarships offered by Hannibal-LaGrange University in Hannibal, Missouri, Kenny and Alexis attend ed Des Moines Area Community College, and Brandon enlisted in the United States Army. Brandon will be the first one to get married as he is engaged to Alana Hale. (Amy Samo / Polaris) ///