Guinness has launched a new alcohol free version of its famed stout after a four-year endeavor to replicate the same taste. The Irish brewer says Guinness 0.0 is a response to a growing consumer appetite for non-alcohol, lower-calorie beverages.
The product was developed by an innovation team based at Guinness's brewery at St James's Gate in Dublin. Aisling Ryan, one of team's lead brewers, said hundreds and hundreds of versions were tried until they finally landed on one they were happy with. She said: “It's been a long time in the making. We've been working on this for over four years now, so it's really exciting to get to this stage and finally get it outside the gates.”
The early stages of the brewing process mirror those of standard Guinness, with the same main ingredients used - water, barley, hops and yeast. The key difference is the addition of a cold filtration stage at the end to remove the alcohol from the brew. Ryan said finding a way to take out the alcohol in a gentle way without using heat was crucial in maintaining the Guinness taste.
“Removing alcohol can be quite harsh and a lot of non-alcohol beers out there compromise on flavor,” she said. “It's not easy when you take away the alcohol to be left with a beer that has the quality we deem essential at Guinness. We knew from the start we didn't want to put the beer under any thermal stress or to heat treat the beer to remove the alcohol. We looked at a lot of different technology solutions to be able to do that and we're really happy with the one that we landed on because there's no compromise on the quality at the end.”
Guinness says the feedback from independent taste tests has exceeded expectations. Guinness 0.0 is destined for a worldwide market. It will initially be rolled out in off-sales in Ireland and the UK, with draught Guinness 0.0 due to be available in pubs from the new year. A global launch of the product is penciled in for next summer.