Get Rid of THIS Candle!

While all candles pose a potential fire risk, of course, one in particular has caused a number of dangerous problems recently.
Retail chain Kohl's just recalled 512,000 of the Sonoma Goods For Life three-wick candles it sold to consumers due to "fire and burn hazards," according to a Nov. 10 report from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
Kohl's has received 29 reports involving high flames and the breaking of the glass surrounding these particular three-wick candles, several of which resulted in burn injuries and property damage, the CPSC reports.
"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl's store," the CPSC warns.
The recalled candles came in 30 different models and scents under the Sonoma Goods For Life brand, all of which are included in the CPSC statement.
The affected candles were sold at Kohl's stores nationwide and on the company's website from Dec. 2019 through Oct. 2020, costing about $20.
If you own one of the recalled candles, you can return it at any Kohl's retail store. If you have a receipt, Kohl's will give you a full refund; otherwise, you will receive store credit.