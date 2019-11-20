If you're struggling with baby names, a baby clothing firm has predicted that gender neutral monikers will be a huge hit next year.
From classics such as Max and Robin to quirkier names like River, Gray and Indigo, the firm shared its interesting list.
This naming trend looks like it’s here to stay, and if you need a little inspiration for your next baby, look no further."
Here's the full list, according to JoJo Maman Bebe:
1. River
2. Gray
3. Quinn
4. Wren
5. Rowan
6. Avery
7. Robin
8. Aubrey
9. Remi
10. Evelyn
11. Max
12. Indigo
13. Albie
14. Bailey
15. Blair
16. Jude
17. Teddy
18. Everly