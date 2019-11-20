If you're struggling with baby names, a baby clothing firm has predicted that gender neutral monikers will be a huge hit next year.

From classics such as Max and Robin to quirkier names like River, Gray and Indigo, the firm shared its interesting list.

This naming trend looks like it’s here to stay, and if you need a little inspiration for your next baby, look no further."

Here's the full list, according to JoJo Maman Bebe:

1. River

2. Gray

3. Quinn

4. Wren

5. Rowan

6. Avery

7. Robin

8. Aubrey

9. Remi

10. Evelyn

11. Max

12. Indigo

13. Albie

14. Bailey

15. Blair

16. Jude

17. Teddy

18. Everly

Tags

In other news

Holiday Shop Smarter with These Apps..

There will be sales and deals aplenty over Black Friday (Nov. 29) and Cyber Monday (Dec. 2), but your smartphone or tablet may be able to help you out even more.

Eyelash Lice??!!??

Doctors are warning fans of eyelash extensions to make sure they clean the beauty products carefully — because eyelash lice are on the rise.