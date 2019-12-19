Facebook has admitted in a letter to two US senators that it can find out a person's whereabouts even after they have opted out of precise location tracking.
The revelation went viral on social media with many decrying it as a violation of privacy.
Tagged photos or locations as well as addresses for purchases on the site's shopping section provide clues to where a user is, as well as IP address info.
For Android 10, users have the option to allow apps to access user location in the phone itself. Facebook background location setting was launched to help people see clearly if their location was being tracked.
But this setting in the app may not always line up with the setting in the phone's core settings. If this happens, Facebook says it “will continue to respect your most restrictive settings choice.”