Spruce, which is a company that produces CBD products, recently analyzed Google Trends data to determine the most popular fast food fries in each state.

Here’s the full list of the favorite fast food fries in each state, according to Spruce:

AL – Taco Bell

AK – Taco Bell

AZ – Jack in the Box

AR – Burger King

CA – Jack in the Box

CO – McDonald’s

CT – McDonald’s

DE – McDonald’s

DC – Five Guys

FL – Chick-Fil-A

GA – Checkers/Rally’s

HI – McDonald’s

ID – McDonald’s

IL – Steak N Shake

IN – Arby’s

IA – McDonald’s

KS – McDonald’s

KY – Wendy’s

LA – Popeyes

ME – McDonald’s

MD – Popeyes

MA – Burger King

MI – Arby’s

MN – Arby’s

MS – Taco Bell

MO – Five Guys

MT – McDonald’s

NE – Burger King

NV – Burger King

NH – McDonald’s

NJ – Popeyes

NM – McDonald’s

NY – Shake Shack

NC – Bojangles

ND – McDonald’s

OH – Arby’s

OK – McDonald’s

OR – McDonald’s

PA – Burger King

RI – Taco Bell

SC – Burger King

SD – McDonald’s

TN – Sonic

TX – Whataburger

UT – Wendy’s

VT – McDonald’s

VA – Popeyes

WA – Dairy Queen

WV – Taco Bell

WI – Culver’s

WY – Taco Bell

Each State's Favorite Fast Food Fries

