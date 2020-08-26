Each State's Favorite Fast Food Fries

Spruce, which is a company that produces CBD products, recently analyzed Google Trends data to determine the most popular fast food fries in each state.
Here’s the full list of the favorite fast food fries in each state, according to Spruce:
AL – Taco Bell
AK – Taco Bell
AZ – Jack in the Box
AR – Burger King
CA – Jack in the Box
CO – McDonald’s
CT – McDonald’s
DE – McDonald’s
DC – Five Guys
FL – Chick-Fil-A
GA – Checkers/Rally’s
HI – McDonald’s
ID – McDonald’s
IL – Steak N Shake
IN – Arby’s
IA – McDonald’s
KS – McDonald’s
KY – Wendy’s
LA – Popeyes
ME – McDonald’s
MD – Popeyes
MA – Burger King
MI – Arby’s
MN – Arby’s
MS – Taco Bell
MO – Five Guys
MT – McDonald’s
NE – Burger King
NV – Burger King
NH – McDonald’s
NJ – Popeyes
NM – McDonald’s
NY – Shake Shack
NC – Bojangles
ND – McDonald’s
OH – Arby’s
OK – McDonald’s
OR – McDonald’s
PA – Burger King
RI – Taco Bell
SC – Burger King
SD – McDonald’s
TN – Sonic
TX – Whataburger
UT – Wendy’s
VT – McDonald’s
VA – Popeyes
WA – Dairy Queen
WV – Taco Bell
WI – Culver’s
WY – Taco Bell
