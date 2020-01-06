Don't Abbreviate 2020

20..20

Authorities say people should avoid abbreviating the year 2020 on checks and any other documents. Instead, write out "2020" in its entirety.

Why?

Writing "1/3/20" or something like that makes it easy for someone to doctor the document by sticking a few numbers onto the end. Consider this example, from Ira Rheingold of the National Association of Consumer Advocates to USA Today: "Say you agreed to make payments beginning on 1/15/20. The bad guy could theoretically establish that you began owing your obligation on 1/15/2019, and try to collect additional $$$," Rheingold writes.

It might not be a high-probability scam, but even police departments—say it's smart advice and "could potentially save you some trouble down the road." 

Shipping Deadlines!!

FedEx, UPS and the U.S. Postal Service all expect to deliver a record number of packages this holiday season, which is six days shorter than in 2018 and the shortest since 2013. Here are Christmas shipping deadlines.

Our Favorite Christmas Film..

“A Christmas Story” is officially the best holiday movie of all time, according to new research. The 1983 movie — based on author Jean Shepherd’s work — follows young Ralphie Parker’s Christmas mission to get a Red Ryder BB gun.

Films Named to the Congressional Film Registry

Writer/director Oliver Stone's Vietnam War drama Platoon, Prince's Purple Rain, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It and Disney's Cinderella are among the 25 films just added to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. 

Alex Bozarjian, a young reporter in Savannah, Georgia, was covering a race when one of the runners smacked her backside. The 23-year-old was doing a live shot on television when the incident occurred. She maintained her composure but took to social media after the incident. "To the man who s…