Don't Abbreviate 2020

Authorities say people should avoid abbreviating the year 2020 on checks and any other documents. Instead, write out "2020" in its entirety.
Why?
Writing "1/3/20" or something like that makes it easy for someone to doctor the document by sticking a few numbers onto the end. Consider this example, from Ira Rheingold of the National Association of Consumer Advocates to USA Today: "Say you agreed to make payments beginning on 1/15/20. The bad guy could theoretically establish that you began owing your obligation on 1/15/2019, and try to collect additional $$$," Rheingold writes.
It might not be a high-probability scam, but even police departments—say it's smart advice and "could potentially save you some trouble down the road."