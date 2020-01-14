:Cheetle" on your fingers

The dusty-cheese byproduct of eating Cheetos that consumers, for decades, have sometimes described as “Cheetos fingers” (a description that even has its own Instagram hashtag) now has an official term: Cheetle.

“Cheetle” is defined as “that orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom,” according to a press release from Frito-Lay. In a sentence, for example, the word “Cheetle” could be used thusly: “My hands have Cheetle on them,” or, “Did you stain my shirt with Cheetle?”

 But wait — there’s more. To celebrate this newly coined term, Cheetos is rolling out a brand-new product just covered in Cheetle. For the first time ever, the beloved brand will be making ready-to-eat popcorn “that has been infused with Cheetle.” “We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America.

“The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long.” The finger-staining popcorn will be available nationwide in both Cheddar and Flamin’ Hot flavors.

Tags

In other news

Cheetos "Residue" Now Has a Name

Cheetos "Residue" Now Has a Name

The dusty-cheese byproduct of eating Cheetos that consumers, for decades, have sometimes described as “Cheetos fingers” (a description that even has its own Instagram hashtag) now has an official term: Cheetle.

Madison County Fair Entertainment for 2020 Announced

Madison County Fair Entertainment for 2020 Announced

The 2020 Madison County Fair will include the Rock genre, as the fair welcomes the iconic group REO Speedwagon Saturday July 11th.  Country crooner Aaron Watson appear on the stage on Sunday July 12th, with the Dylan Bloom Band opening for Watson. 

Space Endurance Record for U.S. Woman

Space Endurance Record for U.S. Woman

A US astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission. Christina Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer from Livingston, Montana, arrived at the International Space Station on March 14.

Don't Abbreviate 2020

Don't Abbreviate 2020

Authorities say people should avoid abbreviating the year 2020 on checks and any other documents. Instead, write out "2020" in its entirety.

Films Named to the Congressional Film Registry

Writer/director Oliver Stone's Vietnam War drama Platoon, Prince's Purple Rain, Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It and Disney's Cinderella are among the 25 films just added to the Library of Congress' National Film Registry. 