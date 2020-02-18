Ceiling Fans Recalled by Lowes

About 70,000 ceiling fans exclusively sold by Lowe's have been recalled following more than 200 reports of broken or flying fan blades.

The recall notice, announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, affects the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fan, manufactured by Fanim Industries and sold between May 2014 through January 2016.

Recalled fans have two dark walnut fan blades, along with nickel blade arm holders. The affected model is LP8294LBN – this can be found on the fan motor and inside the fan's remote control battery compartment cover, the recall notice says.

The recalled fans' UPC code is 840506599178. Fanim Industries can be contacted at 888-434-3797, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays, and at recall@fanimation.com.

In other news

